PM, head of Roskosmos discuss Nazarbayev Start project

26 September 2019, 11:56
BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - In the course of his working trip Prime Minister Askar Mamin familiarized himself with the socio-economic development of Baikonur, Kyzylorda Region, as well as with the status and prospects of the implementation of joint Kazakh-Russian space projects, according to the press service of Prime Minister.

Under monitoring of the execution of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions regarding Baikonur development, Askar Mamin has visited a construction site of five 50-apartment buildings which were upraised under Nurly Zher program.

The PM was informed about the progress of gas and water supply to the city, reconstruction and building of hotel facilities and creation of Baikonur Special Economic Zone.

After joint observation of the launch of Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft, the head of Kazakhstan’s Government Askar Mamin and Director General of Roskosmos State Space Corporation Dmitry Rogozin discussed the topical issues concerning the implementation of the Kazakh-Russian project on the creation of «Nazarbayev Start» space rocket complex.

At a meeting between the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held on Sep. 7, 2019, in Moscow, the Russian side proposed to rename the Baiterek project to «Nazarbayev Start».

