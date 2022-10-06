Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM, Head of IMF Mission discuss implementation of new economic reforms
6 October 2022, 12:34

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met today with Head of the IMF mission for Kazakhstan Nicolas Blanchet, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press office.

The sides discussed the results of the IMF Mission’s activity in Kazakhstan, as well as the Government’s measures on ensuring macro-economic stability, tackling inflation, upgrading efficiency of tax administration and budget planning, employment issues, digitalization, and reduction of state’s involvement in economy.

Among other issues discussed was Kazakhstan’s initiatives on achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060, investment attraction, current foreign economic challenges and other acute issues of the regional agenda.

«We highly praise the strategic character of the Kazakhstan-IMF partnership and its contribution to the development of our country,» Alikhan Smailov said.

In turn, Nicolas Blanchet highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the work of the IMF Mission.

«Kazakhstan and IMF enjoy strong and constructive cooperation. We welcome Kazakh Government’s steps on implementation of new reforms and we are ready to offer our consultations and technical assistance in all areas of interest,» he noted.


