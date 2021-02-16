Go to the main site
    PM charges to set up Nur Otan election program fulfillment headquarters

    16 February 2021, 11:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged to set up a headquarters for realization of the Nur Otan election program, Kazinform reports.

    The PM reminded that on February 12 at the Nur Otan faction meeting at the Majilis debated was a draft Roadmap for realization of the Nur Otan election program. Askar Mamin charged addressing 1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov to form within two weeks the headquarters for realization of the Nur Otan election program. The headquarters will convene once a week. The PM said that he would hold the meetings of the headquarters every month.

    He also tasked the National Economy Ministry as a working body of the headquarters to develop a digital map of Roadmap indicators by March 1, 2021.

    The PM stressed that it is necessary to take all measures for full and effective implementation of the party election agenda.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party
