PM charged to tighten control over quality of housing construction in Arys

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the course of restoration of residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities in the town of Arys as well as construction of administrative, historical, cultural and social facilities in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

There are 8,637 apartment buildings and houses inArys. 7,166 of them need restoration. 97.4% of the works have been completedfor now. 163 construction companies, more than 6,000 workers and 286 units of equipmentare involved in the restoration works.

As the PM’s Office informed, Askar Mamin visited astadium, a hospital, a school and Arys-1 railway station in Arys.

62 out of 66 social facilities in Arys need anoverhaul, while 4 should be fully restored. Works on 45 facilities have beenfinished.

The Prime Minister commissioned to tighten controlover the quality of housing construction.