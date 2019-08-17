Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM charged to tighten control over quality of housing construction in Arys

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 23:48
PM charged to tighten control over quality of housing construction in Arys

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the course of restoration of residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities in the town of Arys as well as construction of administrative, historical, cultural and social facilities in Turkestan, Kazinform reports.

There are 8,637 apartment buildings and houses in Arys. 7,166 of them need restoration. 97.4% of the works have been completed for now. 163 construction companies, more than 6,000 workers and 286 units of equipment are involved in the restoration works.

photo

As the PM’s Office informed, Askar Mamin visited a stadium, a hospital, a school and Arys-1 railway station in Arys.

photo

62 out of 66 social facilities in Arys need an overhaul, while 4 should be fully restored. Works on 45 facilities have been finished.

The Prime Minister commissioned to tighten control over the quality of housing construction.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan