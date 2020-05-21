Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM chairs sitting of State Commission on capital’s development

Alzhanova Raushan
21 May 2020, 14:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today a sitting of State Commission on monitoring the progress of construction of the new city center of Nur-Sultan was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform reports with the reference to primeminister.kz.

The Prime Minister was informed about the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the compact development of the city of Nur-Sultan for 2019-2023, housing construction, development of engineering and road transport infrastructure, gasification of the capital, construction of schools as well as the situation with water supply to the population.

The Comprehensive Plan for compact development of the city of Nur-Sultan for 2019-2023 consists of 543 projects. This year, the first phase of gasification will cover the following residential areas: Koktal, Zheleznodorozhny, Industrial and Southeast. Moreover this year it is planned to continue reconstruction of TPP-1, 2 and construction of TPP-3.

To date, more than 3 million square meters of housing are being built in the city. Since the beginning of the year, 637 thousand square meters have been commissioned. This year, it is planned to complete the construction of 13 state schools for 10 thousand children. Additional 10 schools for 20 thousand students will be built through Public Private Partnership mechanisms.

The Prime Minister focused on the need to ensure the planned volumes of construction and timely commissioning of housing, schools and other social facilities.


