    PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy

    19 November 2022, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a regular session of the Commission on Demonopolization of Economy in the Ukimet Uyi, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister's office.

    Heads of central governmental authorities, Prosecutor General’s Office, Anti-Corruption Service, Financial Monitoring Agency, Samruk-Kazyna Fund participated in the meeting.

    The meeting focused on transfer of some assets of railway infrastructure, heat and power complex, as well as a number of enterprises engaged in oil processing activity to state ownership.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
