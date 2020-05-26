PM chairs government session on agricultural complex dev't

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At a Government session Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted the importance of high-quality spring field work, Kazinform correspondent reports.

By an order of the Head of State this year’s funds allocated for conducting spring field work have doubled. Premier stressed that this will allow ensuring gross output in crop production up to KZT3.1 trillion.

Mamin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with Akimats, to develop and introduce a new concept for a comprehensive agricultural development program. According to his words, the state subsidizes up to 50% of fertilizers and pesticides cost. Nevertheless, indicators of the use of fertilizers and plant protection products in the regions are insufficient, especially in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Thus, Akims of the regions were instructed to increase the volume of fertilizers and pesticides in accordance with standards based on science.

Moreover, Askar Mamin instructed the Ministry of National Economy, together with the National Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture, within the framework of «Economy of Simple Things» program, to work out the issue of expanding the intended use of funds including financing the chemical treatment of crops.

Taking into account the practice of off-take contracts, Prime Minister charged the Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministries of Trade and Integration, Foreign Affairs, with the task to intensify work on attracting foreign partners interested in purchasing domestic agricultural products.



