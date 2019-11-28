PM chaired preliminary meeting of Foreign Investors Council in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a preliminary meeting of the Presidential Foreign Investors Council, Kazinform learnt from the PM’s press service.

EY Managing Partner for Kazakhstan and Central Asia Erlan Dossymbekov, Agip Caspian Sea B.V. Managing Director Nicolò Aggogeri, KNAUF Marketing and Sales Director in the Republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Dimitri Propp reported on the activity of the FIC’s joint working groups on implementation of the investment policy in energy, ecology and oil and gas sector, labour legislation, human capital development and foreign labour force attraction.

The meeting discussed the course of fulfillment of instructions set at the 32nd plenary session of the FIC and preparations for the oncoming meeting of the Council in 2020 on ‘Non-resource Sector’s Development.’

«The theme of the upcoming plenary session is quite important. According to the Strategic Development Plan, Kazakhstan is set to raise the export of non-primary goods and services to $41bn by 2025,» Askar Mamin noted.

The Kazakh PM noted that the total volume of the investment projects’ pool for the oncoming 5-year period makes around $120bn. The main drivers of investment growth will be basic industrialization, agro-industrial complex, transport, tourism and trade.

Members of the Government, management of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and JSC Baiterek Holding also attended the meeting.