Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM chaired meeting of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding Directors’ Board

    19 September 2019, 16:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform reports citing the PM’s press service.

    The meeting reviewed the key performance indicators of the Holding in terms of achieving financial results, raising funds in the capital markets, supporting entrepreneurship, increasing housing affordability, developing customer-oriented practices.

    In 2018, the daughter companies of the Holding subsidized non-primary sectors of economy to the amount of 715.2bn tenge. Compared to the previous year, the volume of financial support rose by 14% (89bn tenge).

    The meeting approved the 2018 Annual Report, the reports on implementation of the Development Plan and the annual budget of the development institute.

    In addition, the Board of Directors approved the 2019-2020 action plan on improvement of the Holding’s corporate governance. The action plan contains 47 measures of further development of corporate governance. The participants considered the amendments to the company's Corporate Governance Code for further approval by the sole shareholder.

    The members of the Board of Directors also approved the report of the Internal Audit Service for Q2 2019 and amendments to the Rules for the Procurement of Goods, Works and Services of the financial development institute.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Baiterek Holding
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires