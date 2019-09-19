Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM chaired meeting of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding Directors’ Board

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 September 2019, 16:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a regular meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding, Kazinform reports citing the PM’s press service.

The meeting reviewed the key performance indicators of the Holding in terms of achieving financial results, raising funds in the capital markets, supporting entrepreneurship, increasing housing affordability, developing customer-oriented practices.

In 2018, the daughter companies of the Holding subsidized non-primary sectors of economy to the amount of 715.2bn tenge. Compared to the previous year, the volume of financial support rose by 14% (89bn tenge).

The meeting approved the 2018 Annual Report, the reports on implementation of the Development Plan and the annual budget of the development institute.

In addition, the Board of Directors approved the 2019-2020 action plan on improvement of the Holding’s corporate governance. The action plan contains 47 measures of further development of corporate governance. The participants considered the amendments to the company's Corporate Governance Code for further approval by the sole shareholder.

The members of the Board of Directors also approved the report of the Internal Audit Service for Q2 2019 and amendments to the Rules for the Procurement of Goods, Works and Services of the financial development institute.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Baiterek Holding  
