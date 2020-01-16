Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    PM candidate Mishustin announces planned changes in new Russian Cabinet

    16 January 2020, 15:58

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed as a candidate for the position of prime minister, has said at a meeting with the United Russia party's faction in the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) that some changes are planned in the new government, head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction Sergei Neverov told TASS on Thursday.

    «Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, including with factions. The candidate said there would be some changes [in the composition of the new Cabinet],» Neverov said. Similar information was earlier provided to TASS by a source speaking from the faction’s meeting.

    In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested amending the country’s Constitution, including vesting the State Duma with powers to approve the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers.

    Putin instructed Dmitry Medvedev’s outgoing government to perform its duties until a new Cabinet is formed. He also nominated Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the Russian prime minister. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) will hold a plenary session on Thursday to consider Mishustin for the position of prime minister.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published