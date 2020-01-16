PM candidate Mishustin announces planned changes in new Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of Russia’s Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin, whom Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed as a candidate for the position of prime minister, has said at a meeting with the United Russia party's faction in the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) that some changes are planned in the new government, head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction Sergei Neverov told TASS on Thursday.

«Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, including with factions. The candidate said there would be some changes [in the composition of the new Cabinet],» Neverov said. Similar information was earlier provided to TASS by a source speaking from the faction’s meeting.

In his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested amending the country’s Constitution, including vesting the State Duma with powers to approve the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers.

Putin instructed Dmitry Medvedev’s outgoing government to perform its duties until a new Cabinet is formed. He also nominated Russian Federal Tax Service head Mikhail Mishustin for the position of the Russian prime minister. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) will hold a plenary session on Thursday to consider Mishustin for the position of prime minister.