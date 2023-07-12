Go to the main site
    PM calls to decrease state’s share in economy by 14.4% of GDP

    12 July 2023, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Stage-by-stage reduction of the state’s share in economy is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government session, Prime Minister Smailov said this policy should be carried out through wide-ranging privatization and transfer of non-relevant functions to the competitive environment.

    The Prime Minister stressed that the state’s share in economy should be decreased by 14.4 per cent of GDP and called on qualitative implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan by yearend.

    Alikhan Smailov urged the Government to work in a well-coordinated manner in that direction.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
