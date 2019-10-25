Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
PM attends meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Government

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
25 October 2019, 17:50
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government was held at the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was attended by the heads and representatives of the governments of the CIS countries. The Kazakh side was led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

The meeting in a wide format focused on the consideration of the Concept of the CIS member states cooperation in the field of digital development of society and the Plan of priority measures for its implementation as well as the Strategy for ensuring information security of the CIS member states.

Documents regulating cooperation of the CIS countries in the field of standardization, veterinary medicine, competition regulation, development of radio navigation, restoration of territories affected by uranium mining, holding of the Games of the CIS countries, as well as collaboration in the fight against illicit trafficking of addictive drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors.

A separate block of documents was devoted to issues of financial support for the activities of the bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In addition, within the framework of the planned events, a bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A. Mamin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation D. Medvedev will take place.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
