Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    PM Askar Mamin gives instructions ahead of national census

    24 August 2021, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions regarding the upcoming census, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At today's government session, the Kazakh PM charged the regional governors, and the National Statistics Bureau together with the Ministries of Labor and Social Protection of People, Education and Science, and Health to hire a required number of vaccinated workers in the short term.

    He also instructed to elaborate all organizational issues regarding the census.

    «The Ministry of Information and Social Development with the National Statistics Bureau and Governor’s Officers need to step up awareness-raising work among the people on the objectives of and procedures for conducting the national census,» said the Prime Minister assigning control and coordination works to Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    3 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    5 Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires