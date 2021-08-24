Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

PM Askar Mamin gives instructions ahead of national census

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2021, 13:15
PM Askar Mamin gives instructions ahead of national census

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin gave a number of instructions regarding the upcoming census, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At today's government session, the Kazakh PM charged the regional governors, and the National Statistics Bureau together with the Ministries of Labor and Social Protection of People, Education and Science, and Health to hire a required number of vaccinated workers in the short term.

He also instructed to elaborate all organizational issues regarding the census.

«The Ministry of Information and Social Development with the National Statistics Bureau and Governor’s Officers need to step up awareness-raising work among the people on the objectives of and procedures for conducting the national census,» said the Prime Minister assigning control and coordination works to Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan