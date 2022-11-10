Go to the main site
    PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau

    10 November 2022, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced the government’s measures in regards to the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC upon death of miners, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the subsoil use contract for JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau has been amended for the first time. Henceforth, the company wil have to invest at least 150 bln tenge annually in modernization of coal production process, and in degasification of coal seams to the amount of 7 bln tenge, Smailov said.

    Recall that five miners died, four more were injured as a result of methane release in Lenin coal mine of JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau. Methane release was

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
