PM announces measures against JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau

10 November 2022, 11:35

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced the government’s measures in regards to the Arcelor Mittal Temirtau JSC upon death of miners, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the subsoil use contract for JSC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau has been amended for the first time. Henceforth, the company wil have to invest at least 150 bln tenge annually in modernization of coal production process, and in degasification of coal seams to the amount of 7 bln tenge, Smailov said.

