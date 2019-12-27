Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM announces 4 million tenge compensation to families of plane crash victims

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
27 December 2019, 18:10
PM announces 4 million tenge compensation to families of plane crash victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A meeting of Government Commission to investigate the causes of the Bek Air plane crash was chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Prime Minister.

A. Mamin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar reported on the preliminary results of the Government commission's activity which was established by the order of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Yerlan Turgumbayev, Internal Affairs Minister, reported on pre-trial investigation and ongoing rescue works at the scene of the tragedy. Yelzhan Birtanov, Kazakh Health Minister told about the medical condition of the injured passengers.

As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members disappeared from radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into the two-storey building on the outskirts of the village of Guldala, Talgar District, Almaty Region.

As of 3 p.m. 12 people are pronounced dead and 53 passengers are hospitalized in various medical institutions of Almaty.

Specialists from leading Republican medical centers, the National Center for Neurosurgery and the Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, flew out of the city of Nur-Sultan by the air ambulance.

The medical organizations of the city of Almaty and the Almaty region provide the necessary medical care. The injured passengers of the Bek air plane are fully provided with medicines and blood components.

«On behalf of the Head of State, t he families of those killed in the crash will get KZT4 million compensation. The necessary financial assistance will also be provided to the injured passengers,» A. Mamin said.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct a full pre-trial investigation into the crash of the Bek Air plane and the Ministry of Health to take all measures for the speedy recovery of the injured passengers.

«The Government commission should investigate the causes of the accident and draw preliminary results by January 10, 2020,» A. Mamin emphasized.

Almaty   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan