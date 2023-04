PM Alikhan Smailov to visit Almaty Mar 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov is going to Almaty for a working trip, Kazinform has learned from the Government’s press office.

The Head of Government will visit the city’s industrial zone and survey the construction of a number of social facilities.

Alikhan Smailov will also hold a meeting with the local administration for discussing the socio-economic development of Almaty.