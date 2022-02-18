PM Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Kazakh President's adviser, UAE ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held meetings with Suma Chakrabarti, adviser to the Kazakh President, and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

While discussing the action program of the Kazakh Government for 2022, Suma Chakrabarti noted that the proposed reforms are the basis for a new economic policy of Kazakhstan.

The development of a spatial plan until 2025 including three principles of territorial-spatial development was touched upon as well.

During the meeting with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, the implementation of bilateral agreements and investment attraction were discussed.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE stood at $709mln in 2021, while mutual trade totaled $474.4mln in 2020.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on the upcoming work and stressed the importance of implementing the items of the meeting's agenda.



