Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Kazakh President's adviser, UAE ambassador

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 February 2022, 11:00
PM Alikhan Smailov holds meetings with Kazakh President's adviser, UAE ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held meetings with Suma Chakrabarti, adviser to the Kazakh President, and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

While discussing the action program of the Kazakh Government for 2022, Suma Chakrabarti noted that the proposed reforms are the basis for a new economic policy of Kazakhstan.

The development of a spatial plan until 2025 including three principles of territorial-spatial development was touched upon as well.

During the meeting with UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi, the implementation of bilateral agreements and investment attraction were discussed.

photo

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the UAE stood at $709mln in 2021, while mutual trade totaled $474.4mln in 2020.

In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on the upcoming work and stressed the importance of implementing the items of the meeting's agenda.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings