Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM Alikhan Smailov commissions to keep coal supply and distribution under control

    3 October 2022, 09:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions at the meeting of the Cabinet in regards to the provision of the population with coal, according to the Prime Minister’s press office.

    Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev reported that in January-August 2022, the country produced 73.7 mln tonnes of coal, that is 6.2% more compared to the same period in 2021. According to the producers, coal prices at the key open-pit coal mines remains at the last year level.

    Besides, the Ministry launched measures to ensure non-stop supply of coal and restrict its export by motor vehicles (6 months).

    The Prime Minister commissioned the Ministry of Industry and regional akimats to keep coal supply and distribution under control, and the Agency for Competition Protection was assigned to prevent unreasonable increase in coal prices.


    Фото: primeminister.kz




    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn