Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

PM Alikhan Smailov commissions to keep coal supply and distribution under control

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2022, 09:58
PM Alikhan Smailov commissions to keep coal supply and distribution under control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions at the meeting of the Cabinet in regards to the provision of the population with coal, according to the Prime Minister’s press office.

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev reported that in January-August 2022, the country produced 73.7 mln tonnes of coal, that is 6.2% more compared to the same period in 2021. According to the producers, coal prices at the key open-pit coal mines remains at the last year level.

photo

Besides, the Ministry launched measures to ensure non-stop supply of coal and restrict its export by motor vehicles (6 months).

The Prime Minister commissioned the Ministry of Industry and regional akimats to keep coal supply and distribution under control, and the Agency for Competition Protection was assigned to prevent unreasonable increase in coal prices.

photo


Фото: primeminister.kz




Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy