PM Alikhan Smailov commissions to keep coal supply and distribution under control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov gave a number of instructions at the meeting of the Cabinet in regards to the provision of the population with coal, according to the Prime Minister’s press office.

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev reported that in January-August 2022, the country produced 73.7 mln tonnes of coal, that is 6.2% more compared to the same period in 2021. According to the producers, coal prices at the key open-pit coal mines remains at the last year level.

Besides, the Ministry launched measures to ensure non-stop supply of coal and restrict its export by motor vehicles (6 months).

The Prime Minister commissioned the Ministry of Industry and regional akimats to keep coal supply and distribution under control, and the Agency for Competition Protection was assigned to prevent unreasonable increase in coal prices.

