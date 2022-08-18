Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet

    18 August 2022 20:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    The sides discussed the issues of current activity of Chevron in Kazakhstan, supplies of commodity and liquified petroleum gas to the domestic market as well as realization of joint projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields.

    The Kazakh government head noted that Chevron is one of the first strategic partners of Kazakhstan that has taken part in addressing many economic and social tasks over its operation in the country.

    The Kazakh PM pointed out the importance of realization of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at Tengiz.

    Smailov noted the company’s work on creation of a fund of direct investments to the tune of $248mln, within which domestic investment projects are to be carried out.

    For his part, Michael Wirth reaffirmed the readiness of the company to carry on with the realization of the ongoing joint projects.

    The Kazakh PM added that an improved model contract for investors to include a package of fiscal and regulatory preferences is being developed to increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector.


    Photo: primeminister.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Investment projects #Government of Kazakhstan #Oil & Gas #Kazakhstan #Tengiz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
    EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
    Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan