PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The sides discussed the issues of current activity of Chevron in Kazakhstan, supplies of commodity and liquified petroleum gas to the domestic market as well as realization of joint projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields.

The Kazakh government head noted that Chevron is one of the first strategic partners of Kazakhstan that has taken part in addressing many economic and social tasks over its operation in the country.

The Kazakh PM pointed out the importance of realization of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at Tengiz.

Smailov noted the company’s work on creation of a fund of direct investments to the tune of $248mln, within which domestic investment projects are to be carried out.

For his part, Michael Wirth reaffirmed the readiness of the company to carry on with the realization of the ongoing joint projects.

The Kazakh PM added that an improved model contract for investors to include a package of fiscal and regulatory preferences is being developed to increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector.





Photo: primeminister.kz