Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet
18 August 2022 20:00

PM Alikhan Smailov, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The sides discussed the issues of current activity of Chevron in Kazakhstan, supplies of commodity and liquified petroleum gas to the domestic market as well as realization of joint projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields.

The Kazakh government head noted that Chevron is one of the first strategic partners of Kazakhstan that has taken part in addressing many economic and social tasks over its operation in the country.

The Kazakh PM pointed out the importance of realization of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at Tengiz.

Smailov noted the company’s work on creation of a fund of direct investments to the tune of $248mln, within which domestic investment projects are to be carried out.

For his part, Michael Wirth reaffirmed the readiness of the company to carry on with the realization of the ongoing joint projects.

The Kazakh PM added that an improved model contract for investors to include a package of fiscal and regulatory preferences is being developed to increase the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector.


Photo: primeminister.kz

Related news
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Read also
Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
We’re responsible for effective realization of reforms – Kazakh Government Head
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
EMG geologists made great contribution to opening of major oilfields – Kazakh PM
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Alikhan Smailov chairs meeting on Atyrau rgn’s social and economic development
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive