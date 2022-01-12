PM Alikhan Smailov announces instructions in real sector sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov announced a number of instructions in the sphere of real sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«First, as for utilization fee I instruct the Ministry of Ecology together with the Finance Ministry, National Economy Ministry as well as other interested government bodies to introduce appropriate proposals with concrete implementation mechanisms. Second. In instruct the Energy Ministry together with the Agency for the Protection of Competition, Prosecutor General’s Office and other government bodies to design a set of measures to regulate the market of oil products,» said Smailov at the session of the government.

Third, according to him, one of the additional sources of revenue of the budget should be excise taxes for petroleum producers and mediators.

The Ministry of Energy and Finance and National Economy Ministries were tasked to submit relevant estimates and introduce agreed proposals.

«Fourth. The Industry Ministry together with the National Ministry and line ministries should prepare a poll of projects in competitive sectors taking into account the analysis of the processing industry sector within a month. Fifth. The National Economy Ministry together with interested government bodies, Strategic Planning Agency, Samruk Kazyna Fund and Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs should carry out an analysis of the efficiency of the work of the Fund’s group of companies with elaborating concrete proposals for its reformation,» said the PM.

Smailov also instructed the Agriculture Ministry to adopt necessary measure to ensure logistics support to carry out spring harvesting and to timely subsidize agricultural producers as well as the Economy and Foreign Ministries to develop a new concept of investment policy.