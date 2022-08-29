Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
29 August 2022 16:16

Plumes of dust as India razes illegal skyscrapers in 9 seconds

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities demolished in less than 10 seconds two illegally constructed skyscrapers on Sunday, making them the tallest structures ever pulled down in the South Asian country, The Arab News reported.

More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used at about 2:30 p.m., authorities said, with the collapse of the twin towers — each nearly 100-meters tall — resulting in a wide plume of dust debris, as crowds watched from rooftops on nearby high-rise buildings. The operation lasted nine seconds.

India’s Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the buildings in the Noida area last year, after judges ruled that the builder, real estate company Supertech, had violated a series of building regulations and fire-safety norms.

About 7,000 people had vacated their apartments near the blast site, with some raising concerns about the pollution caused by the dust and debris from the demolition.

Photo: AFP

