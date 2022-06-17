Plenary session of 25th St.Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum kicks off

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - A plenary session of the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Opening the event is Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is joined via videoconference, is to address the session.

A video message by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the participants of the forum is to be played.

An open discussion in Q&A format is to be held afterwards.