Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Plenary session of 25th St.Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum kicks off

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 June 2022, 19:03
Plenary session of 25th St.Petersburg Int'l Economic Forum kicks off

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - A plenary session of the 25th St.Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) kicked off, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Opening the event is Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who is joined via videoconference, is to address the session.

A video message by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the participants of the forum is to be played.

An open discussion in Q&A format is to be held afterwards.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region