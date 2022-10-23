Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London

    23 October 2022, 10:25

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The international presentation of the play «Borte, Empress of the World» was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK with the support of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London). The performance is scheduled for December this year in Melbourne (Australia), and next year the organizers are planning a tour of the troupe with this performance in the UK and the USA.

    Dulat Isabekov is rightfully considered a living classic of Kazakh literature, his plays have been staged in Europe and Asia in many languages ​​of the world, and his books have been recognized by critics and readers for more than half a century, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

    The play about Borte, a wise woman who played a big role in the life of Genghis Khan, «the Shaker of the Universe», tells about her difficult life and a key role in the fate of the great conqueror.

    The play is directed by the famous Australian director and composer Warren Wills, who transformed the classical play into a performance with musical fragments.

    The Melbourne-based production features prominent Australian cultural and artistic figures, as well as the socially inclusive Young World Choir.

    The project was initiated by the Eurasian Creative Guild, a British public organization whose goal is to promote the national culture of the people of the Eurasian space. ECG has been successfully coordinating international projects in different countries of the world since 2015.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Foreign policy Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iranian experts discuss Kazakhstani reforms
    Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria
    Kazakh Consulate celebrates 30th anniversary of establishment of relations with UAE
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital