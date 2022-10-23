23 October 2022, 10:25

Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The international presentation of the play «Borte, Empress of the World» was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK with the support of the Eurasian Creative Guild (London). The performance is scheduled for December this year in Melbourne (Australia), and next year the organizers are planning a tour of the troupe with this performance in the UK and the USA.

Dulat Isabekov is rightfully considered a living classic of Kazakh literature, his plays have been staged in Europe and Asia in many languages ​​of the world, and his books have been recognized by critics and readers for more than half a century, the official website of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

The play about Borte, a wise woman who played a big role in the life of Genghis Khan, «the Shaker of the Universe», tells about her difficult life and a key role in the fate of the great conqueror.

The play is directed by the famous Australian director and composer Warren Wills, who transformed the classical play into a performance with musical fragments.

The Melbourne-based production features prominent Australian cultural and artistic figures, as well as the socially inclusive Young World Choir.

The project was initiated by the Eurasian Creative Guild, a British public organization whose goal is to promote the national culture of the people of the Eurasian space. ECG has been successfully coordinating international projects in different countries of the world since 2015.

Photo: gov.kz