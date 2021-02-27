Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Play about Zhambyl Zhabayev’s life staged in Taraz

    27 February 2021, 12:39

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A play dedicated to the life and creative art of great Kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev was staged at a theater in Taraz city. The event is timed to the 175th anniversary of Zhambyl, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The play directed by Olga Izbasarova was staged at the Regional Russian Drama Theater in Zhambyl region.

    At the beginning, the play takes the audience to the younger years of Zhambyl when he finds his talent and becomes an akyn. It also depicts him falling in love and then going through a heartbreak as he will never be able to be with the one he loves. The play tells about his inner world, thoughts and priorities.

    The name of Zhambyl is well-known outside the borders of Kazakhstan as it was him who inspired the people of Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) to survive during the Siege of the city during the WWII. His poem ‘Leningratsy, deti moi’ (The residents of Leningrad, my children) infused the hearts of Leningrad residents with hope during the Siege.

    Zhambyl region was named after the akyn who is considered to be ‘the Homer of the 20th century’. Before the year of 1996 the city of Taraz was called Dzhambyl after Zhambyl Zhabayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Culture Zhambyl 175 Years Taraz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan