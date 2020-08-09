Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Plant to produce COVID-19 vaccines under construction in Zhambyl rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 August 2020, 09:55
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – After construction is completed, the pharmaceutical plant plans to produce COVID-19 vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The biopharmaceutical plant is said to be under construction in Gvardeysk urban village, Korday district, Zhambyl region. After the construction is completed, which started in June, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems’ plant is set to produce vaccines against the COVID-19 virus.

Despite the construction is two weeks behind the schedule, the plant is planned to be launched by the end of 2020. It is said that the plant’s employees will be provided with flats as the residential building for 60 households is under construction as well.

The plant is set to produce immune-biological pharmaceuticals in line with international standards and good manufacturing practices (GMP), including COVID-19 vaccines developed by the scholars from the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. Vaccines against pandemic influenza, TB, brucellosis, Werther disease, pest of small ruminants, sheep and goat contagious ecthyma, sheep pox, rabies, and other infectious diseases will be produced as well.

The plant is expected to produce 60 million doses of pharmaceuticals a year.


