Plant for seed production launched in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 December 2021, 11:42
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A plant producing crop seeds was launched in Yessilsk district, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov took to his Instagram to announce the opening of a plant for crop seed production. The investment project cost KZT1bn. It is set to produce 60 thousand tons of seeds per year.

According to the governor, the new plant will allow for better seed stocks and provide agrarians with high-quality seeds. The high-tech equipment will lead to the better sowing of crops as well as oilseeds.

Earlier the new milk farm was launched in the region.

