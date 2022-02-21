Go to the main site
    Plans on reforms at Kazakhstan Development Bank discussed at Government

    21 February 2022, 11:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the issues of reformation of activity of Kazakhstan Development Bank JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister’s website.

    As part of the reforms, it is planned that Kazakhstan Development Bank will focus on financing large-scale and capital-intensive investment projects of great strategic and economic importance for the country as well as industrial production.

    At the meeting Prime Minister Smailov noted that the Kazakhstan Development Bank should focus on financing new production facilities. It is necessary to continue work on making the bank’s activity more transparent and its business processes digitalized. Another goal is to expand access to the bank’s services.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

