Plans for CSTO working group on radio warfare

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A draft resolution of the Defense Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was discussed at a session of the CSTO Permanent Council on 16 July. The document provides for setting up a working group on radio warfare, BelTA has learned.

Thedocument is supposed to consolidate efforts to realize the potential ofmilitary command bodies, the relevant educational and research institutions,industrial enterprises, and other state and public organizations of the CSTOmember states in matters of radio warfare. The matter is of current interestconsidering the experience of the latest armed conflicts, during which radiowarfare technologies were used on a mass scale. The conflict in Syria is a casein point.

TheCSTO Permanent Council discussed the draft statement of the ministers offoreign affairs of the CSTO member states on efforts to stabilize the situationin the Middle East and North Africa as well as a draft joint statement of theCSTO member states in relation to the adoption of the draft resolution of theThird Committee of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly titled as«Glorification of Nazism: Inadmissibility of certain practices that contributeto fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia andrelated intolerance».

TheCSTO Permanent Council decided to forward these documents for intrastateapproval, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.



