    Plane with humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan lands in Türkiye

    17 February 2023, 15:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The plane carrying humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Türkiye has landed, Kazinform correspondent Akzhigit Chukubayev reports.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu welcomed the special plane with humanitarian assistance of Kazakhstan and met with Kazakh Ambassador to Türkiye Yerkebulan Sapiyev. He thanked for help and warmly welcomed the rescuers, journalists and Embassy staff.


    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan sends tents, winter clothing, heaters and other necessaries of life meant for those affected by quakes. The country delivered some 55 tons of aid to Türkiye by road to Gaziantep.

    The Head of State assigned to send 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and humanitarian aid to Syria through the OIC. 50 tons of humanitarian assistance were delivered to the city of Aleppo. Recently, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to send more aid to Türkiye.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

