Plane crashes in northern Greece: media
17 July 2022 13:44

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - An Antonov type airplane which had departed from Serbia and was on route to Jordan, crashed near Kavala city in northern Greece on Saturday evening, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

The plane was seen in flames and explosions followed, according to witnesses, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

A rescue operation was underway.

It is not clarified yet how many people were on board.

The plane was loaded with ammunition, Greek newspaper «Kathimerini» reported, citing local authorities' sources.

The pilot had requested permission for emergency landing reporting failure in one of the engines, in.gr added



