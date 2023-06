Plane crash kills 2 pilots in Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - Two military pilots died in a plane crash in northern Jordan on Sunday, according to the military, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the army said the plane crashed in an empty land during a training mission in Ramtha near the border with Syria.

The statement cited a technical error for the crash.

The army offered condolences to families of the two dead pilots.