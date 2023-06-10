Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport

    10 June 2023, 12:17

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Two passenger planes came into contact at Tokyo's Haneda airport Saturday morning, leading to the temporary closure of one of its four runways, the Japanese transport ministry said, Kyodo reported.

    While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident that occurred on a taxiway at around 11 a.m., photos showed that a winglet on one of the planes was damaged. The closed runway resumed operation after about 2 hours.

    The planes involved operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways were carrying 260 passengers and crew members, and 200 people, respectively, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

    A passenger on the Eva Airways flight told reporters there was an «impact» as the plane was waiting to depart.

    «Part of the wing of the nearby Thai Airways plane was chipped,» the passenger said.

    The Japanese ministry said the two planes may have touched as the Thai Airways plane was passing the Eva Airways aircraft. The 3,000-meter Runway A was subsequently closed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan’s ultra-wealthy population to shrink in 5 years to 2027: report
    Japan to issue new banknotes in July 2024, 1st renewal in 20 yrs
    Japanese schools to ban students from using generative AI in exams
    32% of university students in Japan using ChatGPT: survey
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title