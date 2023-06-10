Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2023, 12:17
Plane contact leads to runway closure at Tokyo's Haneda airport Photo: Kyodo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Two passenger planes came into contact at Tokyo's Haneda airport Saturday morning, leading to the temporary closure of one of its four runways, the Japanese transport ministry said, Kyodo reported.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident that occurred on a taxiway at around 11 a.m., photos showed that a winglet on one of the planes was damaged. The closed runway resumed operation after about 2 hours.

The planes involved operated by Thai Airways and Taiwan's Eva Airways were carrying 260 passengers and crew members, and 200 people, respectively, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

A passenger on the Eva Airways flight told reporters there was an «impact» as the plane was waiting to depart.

«Part of the wing of the nearby Thai Airways plane was chipped,» the passenger said.

The Japanese ministry said the two planes may have touched as the Thai Airways plane was passing the Eva Airways aircraft. The 3,000-meter Runway A was subsequently closed.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment