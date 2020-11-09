Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Plane carrying humanitarian aid crashes in Guatemala, killing 2

    9 November 2020, 11:43

    GUATEMALA CITY. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed on Sunday when a small plane airlifting food to victims of tropical storm Eta crashed, the Municipal Firefighters of Guatemala City said, Xinhua reports.

    The plane crashed around noon, minutes after taking off from the capital's La Aurora International Airport on its way to the northern department of Alta Verapaz.

    One body was discovered at the site of the accident and another victim died after being taken to a local hospital. One of the deceased was identified as the pilot.

    «We were able to rescue a person who was on the plane and was transferred to the Guatemalan Social Security Institute... with first, second and third degree burns, in an extremely critical condition,» said Gerardo Martinez, spokesperson for the Municipal Firefighters.

    The accident forced the closure of a vehicular crossing in Zone 9 of the Guatemalan capital, where the wreckage of the aircraft fell.

    The causes of the crash are still unknown.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future