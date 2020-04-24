Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Plane carrying humanitarian aid arrives in Nur-Sultan from China

    24 April 2020, 11:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A plane with humanitarian aid has arrived in the Kazakh capital from the Chinese city of Urumqi, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The plane of the Kazakh Defense Ministry carrying humanitarian cargo, including medicines and personal protective equipment arrived in Nur-Sultan city. A number of Chinese provinces, government agencies and companies provided humanitarian aid to their friends in Kazakhstan.

    The humanitarian aid includes face masks (131,500), gloves (10,900), thermometers (100) and protective gear (720).

    Amid the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the humanitarian aid is the symbol of close friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China.

    The humanitarian aid will be disseminated between government agencies and organizations.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and China COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies