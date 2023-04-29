Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Plan of Astana’s further greening presented to President

    29 April 2023, 14:04

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of Stat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the plan of further greening and landscaping of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    In his report, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that over a million trees and shrubs are to be planted in the city this year.

    Parks and recreation areas near the Yessil River are slated for reconstruction.

    President Tokayev noted it is important to create favorable conditions for leisure time of Astana residents and stressed he attaches utmost attention to Astana’s landscaping.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept
    Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production
    Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev
    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region