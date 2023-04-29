Plan of Astana’s further greening presented to President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of Stat Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the plan of further greening and landscaping of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his report, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek revealed that over a million trees and shrubs are to be planted in the city this year.

Parks and recreation areas near the Yessil River are slated for reconstruction.

President Tokayev noted it is important to create favorable conditions for leisure time of Astana residents and stressed he attaches utmost attention to Astana’s landscaping.