2 September 2022 08:48

Pilot strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

BERLIN. KAZINFORM German flag carrier Lufthansa canceled almost all its flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich for Friday -- around 800 flights in total -- because of a strike by pilots, the company said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The first flights were already canceled on Thursday. An estimated 130,000 passengers will be affected by the cancelations, according to the airline.

While Lufthansa is trying to return to normal flight operations as quickly as possible, the strike may lead to «individual flight cancelations or delays this Saturday and Sunday,» when summer vacations in several German states end.

«The management has made a very good and socially balanced offer - despite the continuing burdens of the COVID-19 crisis and uncertain prospects for the global economy,» Michael Niggemann, chief human resources officer and labor director at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said.

The airline has already offered an 18-month term in which both Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots would receive an additional 900 euros (901 U.S. dollars) per month.

The German Airline Pilots' Association (VC) declared the renewed negotiations on collective pay agreements a failure on Wednesday. «To avert labor disputes, Lufthansa must present a significantly improved offer,» Marcel Groels, chairman of collective bargaining policy at VC, said. «Currently, we are too far apart.»

Following extensive strike actions by ground staff in July, labor union ver.di and Lufthansa have already reached agreement on a collective wage settlement for around 20,000 employees

Photo: rupor.md