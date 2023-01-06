Pilot killed in training aircraft crash in India

6 January 2023, 14:47

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM A pilot was killed and another injured after a trainer aircraft they were flying crashed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, local media reported Friday, Xinhua reports.

The aircraft of a private company crashed into a temple late Thursday night in Rewa district, about 400 km northeast of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

«The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie,» a local media report quoted a police official as saying.

The crash is prima facie attributed to bad weather and foggy conditions prevailing in the area, reports said

Photo: AP Photo/Wong Maye-E