Photos of President Tokayev’s state visit to Republic of Korea released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the photos taken during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to the Republic of Korea via Facebook, Kazinform reports.

The state visit of President Tokayev to the Republic of Kazakhstan started with the official greeting ceremony at the Blue House (Cheong Wa Dae).

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Seoul with the state visit at the invitation of his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became the first foreign leader to visit Seoul amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



