Photos and videos from Dimash Kudaibergen’s concert in NYC go viral

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – The first videos and photos from Dimash Kudaibergen’s solo concert in New York have gone viral on social media, Kazinform reports.

Dimashnews.com shared the photos from the Arnau show at Barclays Center. The photos depict fans holding flags of difference countries, the Barclays Center packed to the brim and singing Dimash.